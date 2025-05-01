Skip to main content
Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy
Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy / Problem 3
Problem 3
An energy diagram shows reactants at a higher energy level than products. What type of reaction does this represent?
A
Isothermal
B
Endothermic
C
Exothermic
D
Thermoneutral
