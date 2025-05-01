Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Diprotic Buffers
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Diprotic Buffers
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Diprotic Buffers / Problem 2
Problem 2
Calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.1 M HSO
3
-
and 0.05 M SO
3
2-
with pK
a2
= 7.2.
A
7.2
B
7.5
C
6.9
D
6.5
AI tutor
0
Show Answer