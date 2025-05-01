Skip to main content
Diprotic Buffers
Diprotic Buffers
Problem 5
In a diprotic buffer system with H
2
A, HA
-
, and A
2-
, which form should be used with pK
a2
in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
A
None of the above
B
HA
-
and A
2-
C
H
2
A and A
2-
D
H
2
A and HA
-
