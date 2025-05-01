Analytical Chemistry
In a galvanic cell, which of the following statements is true about the anode?
What is the primary function of a salt bridge in a galvanic cell?
Given the half-reactions: Zn2+ + 2e⁻ → Zn (E° = -0.76 V) and Cu2+ + 2e⁻ → Cu (E° = +0.34 V), calculate the standard cell potential for the galvanic cell and determine which reaction is more likely to occur.
If the concentration of Cu2+ ions in a Cu/Zn galvanic cell is increased, what is the expected effect on the cell potential and the direction of electron flow?
Which of the following correctly describes the relationship between Gibbs free energy (ΔG°), the equilibrium constant (K), and the standard cell potential (E°cell) for a spontaneous reaction?