Analytical Chemistry
Electrochemical Cells
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Electrochemical Cells / Problem 2
What is the primary function of a salt bridge in a galvanic cell?
To increase the cell potential by adding more ions to the solution.
To physically separate the anode and cathode compartments.
To provide a path for electrons to flow between the anode and cathode.
To maintain electrical neutrality by allowing the flow of ions.
