Analytical Chemistry
Back
Electrochemical Cells
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Electrochemical Cells
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Electrochemical Cells / Problem 1
Problem 1
In a galvanic cell, which of the following statements is true about the anode?
A
The anode is the site of oxidation and is positively charged.
B
The anode is the site of oxidation and is negatively charged.
C
The anode is the site of reduction and is positively charged.
D
The anode is the site of reduction and is negatively charged.
