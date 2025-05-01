Analytical Chemistry
What is the role of fractional compositions in analytical chemistry?
How do you calculate the fraction of acid molecules in a solution using Ka and H+ concentration?
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a solution with a pKa of 4.75 and a ratio of conjugate base to weak acid of 10:1.
Which form predominates at a pH of 3 in a diprotic system with pKa1 = 2 and pKa2 = 5?
Given a solution with 0.1 M weak acid and 0.05 M conjugate base, calculate the formal concentration.