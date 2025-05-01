Skip to main content
Fractional Compositions and Concentrations
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Fractional Compositions and Concentrations / Problem 5
Given a solution with 0.1 M weak acid and 0.05 M conjugate base, calculate the formal concentration.
A
0.1 M
B
0.2 M
C
0.15 M
D
0.05 M
