Fractional Compositions and Concentrations
Fractional Compositions and Concentrations
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Fractional Compositions and Concentrations / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the role of fractional compositions in analytical chemistry?
A
To determine the amount of acid and base at a specific pH.
B
To calculate the molecular weight of a compound.
C
To identify the color change in a reaction.
D
To measure the temperature of a solution.
