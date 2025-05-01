Skip to main content
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 2
Determine the pH of a 0.001 M solution of sodium hydroxide (NaOH).
A
pH = 7
B
pH = 1
C
pH = 11
D
pH = 3
