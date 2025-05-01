Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
General Approach to Acid-Base Systems
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
General Approach to Acid-Base Systems
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / General Approach to Acid-Base Systems / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the pH of a solution with a strong acid concentration of 10
-9
M?
A
pH = 3
B
pH = 7
C
pH = 5
D
pH = 1
AI tutor
0
Show Answer