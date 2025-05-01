Analytical Chemistry
What is the pH of a solution with a hydrogen ion concentration of 1 x 10-3 M?
At 40 degrees Celsius, the ionization constant of water (Kw) is 2.92 x 10-14. What is the pH of a neutral solution at this temperature?
How does ionic strength affect the activity coefficients of ions in a solution?
What is the Ksp expression for the dissociation of calcium fluoride (CaF2) in water?
In a solution with 0.05 M NaBr and 0.05 M KNO3, how do these non-common ions affect the pH measurement?