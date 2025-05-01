Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements
Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements
4 of 5
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the
K
sp
expression for the dissociation of calcium fluoride (CaF
2
) in water?
A
[Ca
2+
][F
-
]
B
[Ca
2+
][F
-
]
2
C
[Ca
2+
][F
-
]
3
D
[Ca
2+
][F
-
]
4
