Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does ionic strength affect the activity coefficients of ions in a solution?
A
Ionic strength only affects the activity coefficients of non-common ions.
B
Higher ionic strength generally decreases activity coefficients.
C
Higher ionic strength generally increases activity coefficients.
D
Ionic strength has no effect on activity coefficients.
