Ionic Salts of Weak Acids and Bases
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Ionic Salts of Weak Acids and Bases / Problem 2
Problem 2
What determines whether a solution of an ionic salt is acidic, basic, or neutral?
A
The acid-base properties of its cations and anions.
B
The color of the solution.
C
The concentration of the salt.
D
The temperature of the solution.
