Ionic Salts of Weak Acids and Bases
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Ionic Salts of Weak Acids and Bases / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is an amphoteric species?
A
A compound that can only act as an acid.
B
A compound that can only act as a base.
C
A compound that can act as both an acid and a base.
D
A compound that is neither acidic nor basic.
