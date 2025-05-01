Analytical Chemistry
What is an exothermic reaction?
Why does the addition of a catalyst not affect the equilibrium position of a reaction?
In the reaction: N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g), what is the effect of adding helium gas at constant volume?
For the reaction: 2 NO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g), what will happen if both the pressure is decreased and the temperature is increased?
For the reaction: 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g), predict the effect on the equilibrium position if the temperature is decreased and the pressure is increased.