Analytical Chemistry
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why does the addition of a catalyst not affect the equilibrium position of a reaction?
A
It alters the temperature of the reaction
B
It changes the pressure of the system
C
It only speeds up the rate of the reaction
D
It changes the concentration of reactants and products
