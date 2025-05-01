Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Le Chatelier's Principle
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Le Chatelier's Principle
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Le Chatelier's Principle / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is an exothermic reaction?
A
A reaction that releases heat
B
A reaction that occurs without heat
C
A reaction that absorbs heat
D
A reaction that requires a catalyst
AI tutor
0
Show Answer