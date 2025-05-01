Skip to main content
Lewis Acids and Bases
How does the electron-sharing process in Lewis acid-base reactions differ from the Bronsted-Lowry model?
Lewis model involves proton transfer, while Bronsted-Lowry involves electron pair sharing.
Lewis model involves electron pair sharing, while Bronsted-Lowry involves proton transfer.
Both models involve only proton transfer.
Both models involve only electron pair sharing.
