Lewis Acids and Bases
Lewis Acids and Bases
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Lewis Acids and Bases / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is a characteristic of a Lewis acid?
A
Electron pair acceptor
B
Electron pair donor
C
Proton acceptor
D
Proton donor
