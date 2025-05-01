Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Measuring Absorbance
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Measuring Absorbance / Problem 3
Problem 3
Calculate the percent transmittance of a sample with an absorbance of 0.700.
A
70.0%
B
50.0%
C
5.0%
D
20.0%
