Analytical Chemistry
Measuring Absorbance
Measuring Absorbance
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Measuring Absorbance / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does percent transmittance measure in UV-Vis spectroscopy?
A
The percentage of light passing through a sample.
B
The intensity of light absorbed by a sample.
C
The wavelength of light passing through a sample.
D
The percentage of light absorbed by a sample.
