Metric Prefixes
Metric Prefixes
1. Chemical Measurements / Metric Prefixes / Problem 4
Problem 4
Combine the use of metric prefixes and scientific notation to express 0.000000005 meters in a more manageable form.
A
5 nanometers
B
5 millimeters
C
5 picometers
D
5 micrometers
