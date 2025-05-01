Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Metric Prefixes
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Metric Prefixes
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
1. Chemical Measurements / Metric Prefixes / Problem 2
Problem 2
If a solution contains 250 microliters, how many liters does it contain?
A
0.0025 liters
B
0.025 liters
C
0.00025 liters
D
0.000025 liters
AI tutor
0
Show Answer