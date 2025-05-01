Analytical Chemistry
What is the primary purpose of the Nernst Equation in electrochemistry?
Which of the following statements best describes the difference between standard and non-standard cell potential?
Given a redox reaction with a standard cell potential of 0.76 V, calculate the cell potential at 298 K when the concentration of the reactants and products are 0.01 M and 1 M, respectively. Assume n = 2.
Convert the Nernst Equation from its natural logarithmic form to its logarithmic form for a reaction with n = 1.
Given ΔG° = -150 kJ/mol and n = 3, calculate the standard cell potential (E°) for the reaction.