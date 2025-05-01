Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Nernst Equation
Nernst Equation
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Nernst Equation / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following statements best describes the difference between standard and non-standard cell potential?
A
Standard cell potential is measured at 1 M concentration, 25°C, and 1 atm, while non-standard cell potential is measured under different conditions.
B
Standard cell potential is always higher than non-standard cell potential.
C
Standard cell potential is used only for acidic solutions.
D
Non-standard cell potential is only applicable to gaseous reactions.
