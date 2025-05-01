Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Nernst Equation
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Nernst Equation / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary purpose of the Nernst Equation in electrochemistry?
A
To calculate the cell potential under non-standard conditions.
B
To measure the temperature of a reaction.
C
To determine the equilibrium constant of a reaction.
D
To calculate the pH of a solution.
