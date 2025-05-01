Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Oxidizing Agents
Oxidizing Agents
15. Redox Titrations / Oxidizing Agents / Problem 5
Problem 5
Design an experiment to demonstrate how a strong oxidizing agent affects the equilibrium of a redox reaction.
A
Use permanganate ion to oxidize iron 2 ions and measure the concentration of products over time.
B
Use dichromate ion to oxidize sodium chloride and measure the temperature change.
C
Use cerium 4 ion to oxidize carbon dioxide and measure the pressure change.
D
Use triiodide ion to oxidize water and measure the concentration of reactants over time.
