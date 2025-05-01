Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Oxidizing Agents
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Oxidizing Agents
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
15. Redox Titrations / Oxidizing Agents / Problem 4
Problem 4
What structural change occurs in ascorbic acid during its oxidation by iodine?
A
Loss of oxygen atoms and formation of double bonds
B
Loss of hydrogen atoms and formation of carbonyl groups
C
Gain of nitrogen atoms and formation of amine groups
D
Gain of hydrogen atoms and formation of hydroxyl groups
AI tutor
0
Show Answer