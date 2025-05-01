Skip to main content
Polyprotic Buffers
What is the effect of adding an acidic hydrogen to a polyprotic buffer?
A
The pH decreases.
B
The pH increases.
C
The pH remains constant.
D
The pH fluctuates randomly.
