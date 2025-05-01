Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Polyprotic Buffers
Polyprotic Buffers
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Polyprotic Buffers / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following represents the fully protonated form of a triprotic acid?
A
HA
2-
B
H
3
A
C
A
3-
D
H
2
A
-
