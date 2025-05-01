Analytical Chemistry
What does the solubility product constant (Ksp) represent in the context of an ionic compound?
Given the molar solubility of calcium fluoride (CaF2) is 2.14 x 10-4 M, calculate its Ksp.
How does an increase in temperature generally affect the Ksp of an endothermic dissolution reaction?
If the concentration of ions in a solution is increased, how does this affect the reaction quotient (Q) and the equilibrium state?
Combine your understanding of solubility and Ksp to explain why calcium carbonate (CaCO3) is less soluble in seawater compared to freshwater.