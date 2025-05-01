Skip to main content
Solubilty Product Constant
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Solubilty Product Constant / Problem 4
Problem 4
If the concentration of ions in a solution is increased, how does this affect the reaction quotient (Q) and the equilibrium state?
A
Q increases, and the system may shift to form more reactants.
B
Q decreases, and the system shifts to form more reactants.
C
Q decreases, and the system shifts to form more products.
D
Q remains constant, and the system stays at equilibrium.
