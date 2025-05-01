Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Solubilty Product Constant
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Solubilty Product Constant
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Solubilty Product Constant / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given the molar solubility of calcium fluoride (CaF
2
) is 2.14 x 10
-4
M, calculate its K
sp
.
A
4.91 x 10
-11
B
2.14 x 10
-4
C
1.07 x 10
-10
D
3.91 x 10
-11
AI tutor
0
Show Answer