Analytical Chemistry
The pH Scale
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The pH Scale / Problem 2
Problem 2
Calculate the pH of a solution with an H
+
concentration of 1.0 x 10
-3
M.
A
7
B
11
C
3
D
1
