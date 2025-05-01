Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
The pH Scale
The pH Scale
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The pH Scale / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the value of the ion product constant for water (K
w
) at 25 degrees Celsius?
A
1.0 x 10
-7
B
1.0 x 10
-12
C
1.0 x 10
-14
D
1.0 x 10
-10
