Analytical Chemistry
If you have 25 mL of 0.200 M HCl and you titrate it with 0.100 M NaOH, what is the equivalence volume of NaOH?
In a lab, you titrate 100 mL of an unknown concentration of H2SO4 with 0.100 M NaOH. If it takes 50 mL of NaOH to reach the equivalence point, what is the concentration of H2SO4?
What is the primary role of an indicator in a titration?
Which of the following compounds will precipitate when solutions of AgNO3 and NaCl are mixed?
Given a Ksp of 1.8 x 10-10 for AgCl, what is the concentration of Ag+ ions at the equivalence point?