Titrations and Titration Curves
15. Redox Titrations / Titrations and Titration Curves / Problem 2
In a lab, you titrate 100 mL of an unknown concentration of H2SO4 with 0.100 M NaOH. If it takes 50 mL of NaOH to reach the equivalence point, what is the concentration of H2SO4?