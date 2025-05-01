Skip to main content
Titrations and Titration Curves
Titrations and Titration Curves
15. Redox Titrations / Titrations and Titration Curves / Problem 2
Problem 2
In a lab, you titrate 100 mL of an unknown concentration of H
2
SO
4
with 0.100 M NaOH. If it takes 50 mL of NaOH to reach the equivalence point, what is the concentration of H
2
SO
4
?
A
0.050 M
B
0.025 M
C
0.200 M
D
0.100 M
