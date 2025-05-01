Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Titrations and Titration Curves
Problem 1
Titrations and Titration Curves
15. Redox Titrations / Titrations and Titration Curves / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the primary role of an indicator in a titration?
A
To stabilize the pH of the solution.
B
To decrease the solubility of the analyte.
C
To visualize changes in the titration curve by changing color at the endpoint.
D
To increase the reaction rate.
