Volumetric Titrations
1. Chemical Measurements / Volumetric Titrations / Problem 4
In the reaction 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O, if you have 10 grams of H2, how many grams of H2O can be produced? (Molecular weight of H2 = 2 g/mol, H2O = 18 g/mol)