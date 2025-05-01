Skip to main content
Volumetric Titrations
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
1. Chemical Measurements / Volumetric Titrations / Problem 4
Problem 4
In the reaction 2 H
2
+ O
2
→ 2 H
2
O, if you have 10 grams of H
2
, how many grams of H
2
O can be produced? (Molecular weight of H
2
= 2 g/mol, H
2
O = 18 g/mol)
A
180 grams
B
90 grams
C
20 grams
D
45 grams
