Problem 5
In the reaction C
6
H
12
O
6
+ 6 O
2
→ 6 CO
2
+ 6 H
2
O, if you start with 180 grams of C
6
H
12
O
6
, how many grams of CO
2
are produced?
A
264 grams
B
44 grams
C
360 grams
D
180 grams
