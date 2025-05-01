Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations
Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations / Problem 4
Problem 4
Given a 0.100 M solution of ammonia with a
K
b
of 1.76 x 10
-5
, what is the initial pH before any strong acid is added?
A
7.00
B
11.13
C
9.25
D
10.00
