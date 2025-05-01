Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations
Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why is an ICF chart used in weak base-strong acid titrations?
A
To calculate the initial pH using molarity.
B
To determine the equivalence point using volume.
C
To track changes in moles during the titration process.
D
To calculate the final pH using concentration.
