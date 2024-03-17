21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Targets
21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Targets
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
__________ are substances that can trigger the adaptive defenses and provoke an immune response.
492
views
Multiple Choice
A nonself substance that can provoke an immune response is called a(n) __________.
780
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Small molecules that must combine with large proteins to become immunogenic are called a. complete antigens, b. kinins, c. antigenic determinants, d. haptens.
78
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Mr. James, an 80-year-old man, is grumbling about having to receive a flu shot every year. Flu viruses have a high mutation rate (undergo rapid genetic changes), which results in the appearance of new proteins on the flu virus's 'coat.' How does this help explain the need to get a flu shot each year?
148
views
Has a video solution.
Showing 5 of 5 practice