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Acid-Base Balance definitions

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  • Acid
    Any chemical that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution, impacting biological processes.
  • Base
    Any chemical that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, often by forming water molecules.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    A positively charged particle, symbolized as H+, whose concentration determines acidity in solutions.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A strong acid, with the formula HCl, that dissociates in water to release hydrogen ions and chloride anions.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    A strong base, with the formula NaOH, that dissociates in water to yield sodium ions and hydroxide ions.
  • Chloride Anion
    A negatively charged ion, Cl−, produced when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water.
  • Sodium Ion
    A positively charged ion, Na+, formed when sodium hydroxide dissociates in water.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged ion, OH−, produced when bases like sodium hydroxide dissociate in water.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A liquid mixture where water is the solvent, allowing acids and bases to alter hydrogen ion concentration.
  • Dissociation
    The process by which molecules like acids or bases split into ions when added to water.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a specific substance, such as hydrogen ions, present in a given volume of solution.
  • Autoionization
    A property of water where it spontaneously forms small amounts of hydrogen and hydroxide ions.
  • pH
    A scale reflecting the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, indicating its acidity or basicity.
  • Biological Process
    A cellular or metabolic activity influenced by the concentration of hydrogen ions in the environment.
  • Acid-Base Balance
    The regulation of hydrogen ion concentration to maintain optimal conditions for physiological functions.