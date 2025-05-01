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Acid Any chemical that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution, impacting biological processes. Base Any chemical that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, often by forming water molecules. Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle, symbolized as H+, whose concentration determines acidity in solutions. Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid, with the formula HCl, that dissociates in water to release hydrogen ions and chloride anions. Sodium Hydroxide A strong base, with the formula NaOH, that dissociates in water to yield sodium ions and hydroxide ions. Chloride Anion A negatively charged ion, Cl−, produced when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water. Sodium Ion A positively charged ion, Na+, formed when sodium hydroxide dissociates in water. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion, OH−, produced when bases like sodium hydroxide dissociate in water. Aqueous Solution A liquid mixture where water is the solvent, allowing acids and bases to alter hydrogen ion concentration. Dissociation The process by which molecules like acids or bases split into ions when added to water. Concentration The amount of a specific substance, such as hydrogen ions, present in a given volume of solution. Autoionization A property of water where it spontaneously forms small amounts of hydrogen and hydroxide ions. pH A scale reflecting the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, indicating its acidity or basicity. Biological Process A cellular or metabolic activity influenced by the concentration of hydrogen ions in the environment. Acid-Base Balance The regulation of hydrogen ion concentration to maintain optimal conditions for physiological functions.
Acid-Base Balance definitions
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