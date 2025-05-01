Acid Any chemical that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution, impacting biological processes.

Base Any chemical that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, often by forming water molecules.

Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle, symbolized as H+, whose concentration determines acidity in solutions.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid, with the formula HCl, that dissociates in water to release hydrogen ions and chloride anions.

Sodium Hydroxide A strong base, with the formula NaOH, that dissociates in water to yield sodium ions and hydroxide ions.

Chloride Anion A negatively charged ion, Cl−, produced when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water.