An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue definitions Flashcards

Bone Marrow A soft tissue inside bones responsible for producing blood cells and storing fat.

Calcium A mineral stored in bones, crucial for maintaining bone strength and various bodily functions.

Long Bones Bones characterized by a shaft and expanded ends, found in arms and legs.

Short Bones Cube-shaped bones found in the wrists and ankles, known for their compact form.

Flat Bones Thin, slightly curved bones like the sternum and cranial bones, providing protection.

Irregular Bones Bones with complex shapes, such as the pelvis and vertebrae, not fitting other categories.

Sesamoid Bones Bones that form within tendons, like the patella, varying in number among individuals.

Cartilage A flexible connective tissue associated with bones, aiding in movement and cushioning.

Skeleton The framework of 206 bones in the human body, providing structure and support.

Cranium The part of the skull that encloses and protects the brain.

Patella A sesamoid bone located in the knee, also known as the kneecap.

Humerus A long bone in the upper arm, extending from shoulder to elbow.

Rib Cage A structure of bones protecting the thoracic organs, including the heart and lungs.

Pelvis An irregular bone structure supporting the spine and housing reproductive organs.