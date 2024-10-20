An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue definitions Flashcards
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue definitions
- Bone MarrowA soft tissue inside bones responsible for producing blood cells and storing fat.
- CalciumA mineral stored in bones, crucial for maintaining bone strength and various bodily functions.
- Long BonesBones characterized by a shaft and expanded ends, found in arms and legs.
- Short BonesCube-shaped bones found in the wrists and ankles, known for their compact form.
- Flat BonesThin, slightly curved bones like the sternum and cranial bones, providing protection.
- Irregular BonesBones with complex shapes, such as the pelvis and vertebrae, not fitting other categories.
- Sesamoid BonesBones that form within tendons, like the patella, varying in number among individuals.
- CartilageA flexible connective tissue associated with bones, aiding in movement and cushioning.
- SkeletonThe framework of 206 bones in the human body, providing structure and support.
- CraniumThe part of the skull that encloses and protects the brain.
- PatellaA sesamoid bone located in the knee, also known as the kneecap.
- HumerusA long bone in the upper arm, extending from shoulder to elbow.
- Rib CageA structure of bones protecting the thoracic organs, including the heart and lungs.
- PelvisAn irregular bone structure supporting the spine and housing reproductive organs.
- TendonsConnective tissues that attach muscles to bones, facilitating movement.