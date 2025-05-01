Anatomical Position quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does anatomical position help prevent errors in patient care? By providing a clear and consistent reference for describing body locations and procedures.

What is the position of the head in anatomical position? The head is upright and facing directly forward.

How should you describe the position of a wound on the body? Describe it as if the body is in anatomical position, using the body's left and right.

What is anatomical position and why is it important in anatomy and physiology? Anatomical position is a universally accepted reference where the body is upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms forward. It is important because it provides a consistent frame of reference for describing body locations and procedures.

Describe the position of the arms and hands in anatomical position. The arms are by the sides with the palms facing forward, thumbs pointing outward, and the inside of the elbows visible.

How are the feet and toes positioned in anatomical position? The feet are about hip or shoulder distance apart with the toes pointing forward.