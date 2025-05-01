Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz #1 Flashcards
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz #1
What anatomical term refers to the shoulder region and is derived from the Greek word meaning 'the highest point'?
Acromial refers to the shoulder region and comes from the Greek word 'acros,' meaning the highest point.Which anatomical term is associated with the armpit and can be remembered by the mnemonic of swinging an ax?
Axillary is the term for the armpit, and the mnemonic is swinging an ax.What does the term 'antecubital' refer to in anatomical terminology?
Antecubital refers to the inside (anterior) of the elbow.Which anatomical term describes the back of the elbow and is derived from Greek?
Olecranal describes the back of the elbow and is derived from Greek.What region of the arm does the term 'carpal' refer to?
Carpal refers to the wrist region.What is the anatomical term for the hand, which is also the root for the word 'manual'?
Manus is the anatomical term for the hand.Which anatomical term is used for the fingers and is also associated with counting numbers?
Digital refers to the fingers and is associated with counting numbers (digits).What does the term 'brachial' refer to in the context of arm anatomy?
Brachial refers to the upper arm.Which anatomical term describes the forearm, and what does its prefix indicate?
Antebrachial describes the forearm; the prefix 'ante-' means 'before,' indicating the part before the upper arm.What is the Latin term for the thumb in anatomical terminology?
Pollux is the Latin term for the thumb.How can you remember the meaning of 'acromial' in relation to its Greek origin?
Acromial means shoulder, and its Greek origin 'acros' means the highest point, like the acropolis is the top of a hill.What is the relationship between the terms 'manual' and 'manus'?
'Manual' comes from 'manus,' which means hand, indicating work done with the hands.Why is the term 'carpal' commonly recognized in medical conditions?
Carpal is recognized due to carpal tunnel syndrome, a condition involving nerve inflammation in the wrist.What is the anatomical position of the antecubital region?
The antecubital region is located at the front (anterior) of the elbow.Which region of the arm is referred to as 'olecranal'?
The olecranal region refers to the back (posterior) of the elbow.How does the term 'axillary' relate to its anatomical location?
Axillary refers to the armpit area.What is the anatomical term for the upper arm, and what mnemonic can help remember it?
Brachial is the term for the upper arm; the mnemonic is 'break' your arm.What does the prefix 'ante-' mean in anatomical terms like 'antecubital' and 'antebrachial'?
The prefix 'ante-' means 'before' or 'in front of.'Which anatomical term is used for the wrist, and what common syndrome is associated with it?
Carpal is used for the wrist, and carpal tunnel syndrome is associated with it.What is the anatomical term for the region between the elbow and the wrist?
The region between the elbow and the wrist is called the antebrachial region (forearm).How is the term 'digital' connected to both anatomy and mathematics?
'Digital' refers to fingers in anatomy and to numbers in mathematics, as people count on their fingers.What is the anatomical term for the thumb, and what mnemonic can help remember it?
Pollux is the term for the thumb; the mnemonic is voting with a thumbs up or down in politics.Which anatomical term is derived from the Latin word for elbow and refers to the front of the elbow?
Antecubital is derived from Latin and refers to the front of the elbow.What is the difference between the terms 'olecranal' and 'antecubital'?
'Olecranal' refers to the back of the elbow, while 'antecubital' refers to the front of the elbow.Which anatomical region is involved in carpal tunnel syndrome?
The carpal (wrist) region is involved in carpal tunnel syndrome.What is the anatomical term for the armpit, and what is a helpful mnemonic for remembering it?
Axillary is the term for the armpit; the mnemonic is swinging an ax.What does the term 'manus' refer to in anatomical terminology?
'Manus' refers to the hand.Which anatomical term refers to the upper arm, and what is its root word?
Brachial refers to the upper arm; its root is 'brachium.'What is the anatomical term for the forearm, and how is it distinguished from the upper arm?
Antebrachial is the term for the forearm, distinguished from the upper arm (brachial).How can you distinguish between the antecubital and olecranal regions?
Antecubital is the front of the elbow; olecranal is the back of the elbow.What is the anatomical term for the fingers, and what is its significance?
Digital is the term for the fingers, significant for counting (digits).Which anatomical term is used for the shoulder, and what is its etymology?
Acromial is used for the shoulder, from Greek 'acros' meaning highest point.What is the anatomical term for the region at the top of the arm?
Acromial is the term for the region at the top of the arm (shoulder).Which anatomical term refers to the area before the upper arm?
Antebrachial refers to the area before the upper arm (the forearm).What is the anatomical term for the back of the elbow?
Olecranal is the anatomical term for the back of the elbow.Which anatomical term is associated with manual work?
Manus, meaning hand, is associated with manual work.What is the anatomical term for the region where the arm meets the torso?
Axillary is the term for the region where the arm meets the torso (armpit).Which anatomical term is used for the wrist, and what is its clinical relevance?
Carpal is used for the wrist; it is clinically relevant in carpal tunnel syndrome.What is the anatomical term for the thumb, and what is its origin?
Pollux is the anatomical term for the thumb, from Latin.How does the term 'brachial' help in identifying the upper arm?
'Brachial' specifically refers to the upper arm, helping to distinguish it from the forearm.