Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz #1 Flashcards

What anatomical term refers to the shoulder region and is derived from the Greek word meaning 'the highest point'? Acromial refers to the shoulder region and comes from the Greek word 'acros,' meaning the highest point.

Which anatomical term is associated with the armpit and can be remembered by the mnemonic of swinging an ax? Axillary is the term for the armpit, and the mnemonic is swinging an ax.

What does the term 'antecubital' refer to in anatomical terminology? Antecubital refers to the inside (anterior) of the elbow.

Which anatomical term describes the back of the elbow and is derived from Greek? Olecranal describes the back of the elbow and is derived from Greek.

What region of the arm does the term 'carpal' refer to? Carpal refers to the wrist region.

What is the anatomical term for the hand, which is also the root for the word 'manual'? Manus is the anatomical term for the hand.