Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz #2 Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz #2
What is the anatomical term for the soft spot at the front of the elbow?
Antecubital is the term for the soft spot at the front of the elbow.Which anatomical term is used for the region containing the fingers?
Digital is used for the region containing the fingers.What is the anatomical term for the region between the shoulder and the elbow?
Brachial is the term for the region between the shoulder and the elbow (upper arm).Which anatomical term refers to the region between the elbow and the wrist?
Antebrachial refers to the region between the elbow and the wrist (forearm).What is the anatomical term for the region at the base of the hand?
Carpal is the term for the region at the base of the hand (wrist).Which anatomical term is used for the region at the tip of the arm?
Acromial is used for the region at the tip of the arm (shoulder).What is the anatomical term for the region that includes the thumb?
Pollux is the anatomical term for the region that includes the thumb.How are the terms 'antecubital' and 'olecranal' related to the elbow?
'Antecubital' refers to the front of the elbow, while 'olecranal' refers to the back.What is the anatomical term for the region commonly known as the armpit?
Axillary is the anatomical term for the armpit.Which anatomical term is used for the hand, and what is its linguistic root?
Manus is used for the hand, from the Latin root.What is the anatomical term for the region where the upper limb attaches to the trunk?
Acromial refers to the region where the upper limb attaches to the trunk (shoulder).