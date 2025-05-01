Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the anatomical term for the soft spot at the front of the elbow? Antecubital is the term for the soft spot at the front of the elbow.

Which anatomical term is used for the region containing the fingers? Digital is used for the region containing the fingers.

What is the anatomical term for the region between the shoulder and the elbow? Brachial is the term for the region between the shoulder and the elbow (upper arm).

Which anatomical term refers to the region between the elbow and the wrist? Antebrachial refers to the region between the elbow and the wrist (forearm).

What is the anatomical term for the region at the base of the hand? Carpal is the term for the region at the base of the hand (wrist).

Which anatomical term is used for the region at the tip of the arm? Acromial is used for the region at the tip of the arm (shoulder).