Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz #2 Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz #2

  • What is the anatomical term for the soft spot at the front of the elbow?
    Antecubital is the term for the soft spot at the front of the elbow.
  • Which anatomical term is used for the region containing the fingers?
    Digital is used for the region containing the fingers.
  • What is the anatomical term for the region between the shoulder and the elbow?
    Brachial is the term for the region between the shoulder and the elbow (upper arm).
  • Which anatomical term refers to the region between the elbow and the wrist?
    Antebrachial refers to the region between the elbow and the wrist (forearm).
  • What is the anatomical term for the region at the base of the hand?
    Carpal is the term for the region at the base of the hand (wrist).
  • Which anatomical term is used for the region at the tip of the arm?
    Acromial is used for the region at the tip of the arm (shoulder).
  • What is the anatomical term for the region that includes the thumb?
    Pollux is the anatomical term for the region that includes the thumb.
  • How are the terms 'antecubital' and 'olecranal' related to the elbow?
    'Antecubital' refers to the front of the elbow, while 'olecranal' refers to the back.
  • What is the anatomical term for the region commonly known as the armpit?
    Axillary is the anatomical term for the armpit.
  • Which anatomical term is used for the hand, and what is its linguistic root?
    Manus is used for the hand, from the Latin root.
  • What is the anatomical term for the region where the upper limb attaches to the trunk?
    Acromial refers to the region where the upper limb attaches to the trunk (shoulder).